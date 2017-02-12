Live entertainment industry generated €1.7bn over 12 months

A report being published today shows what the live entertainment industry is worth in Ireland.

It's the first study of its kind and was conducted by London-based firm BOP Consulting.

Hozier, Robbie Williams, Michael O'Leary, Simon Cowell and Michael Bublé are among the contributors to the study.

Justin Green of WideAwake Communications explains what the data will be used for.

"The purpose of the report was to achieve greater recognition for people involved within the entertainment industry, to set a benchmark document for the industry to use going forward, and also to be used as an education too for schools, colleges, universities, and research bodies."

According to the report, live entertainment generated €1.7 billion of additional revenue over a 12 month period supporting employment for nearly 11,500 people.

The income came from over 4 million people attending live events – including nearly 300,000 overseas visitors to the Island of Ireland.

In all, live entertainment events were responsible for an amazing 3.7 million bed nights in hotels and guesthouses, the equivalent of over 54 “Sold Out” All-Ireland Finals at Croke Park.

The research shows a total of €669 million in additional gross revenue value was produced by the event goers, while for every €1 spent on a ticket, an additional €6.06 of revenue was generated within the economy.

Some of the business groups who contributed to the report include Fáilte Ireland, Chambers Ireland, IMRO (Irish Music Rights Organisation), DLRCC/Richard Shakespeare, Dublin City Council, Irish Hotels Federation, Iarnród Eireann, Vintners Federation of Ireland, the Licensed Vintners’ Association, the Lord Mayor of Cork, the GAA, Aviva Stadium, Croke Park and others.