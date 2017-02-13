Listen to this remix of Smash Mouth's All Star that only uses system sounds from Windows XP

The various alert sounds in Windows XP are far from music to the ears – from Clippy popping up to the dramatic sound that told you your task had “failed successfully” – none of these were good things.

But what if you could hear all those sounds cleverly pieced together so as to perfectly recreate a 90s hit, firmly wedging the tune in your head so you can’t help but hum it for the rest of the day?

Then step this way.

Good luck not humming that to yourself for the rest of the day.