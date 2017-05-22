Linkedin hands Irish job seekers a cash boost

A global social network is providing €180,000 to help Irish job seekers.

LinkedIn, which bills itself as the world's largest professional online community, announced a new partnership with non-profit Jobcare.

The money will be used over the next two years to connect communities in need with economic opportunities through improved digital skills, LinkedIn Ireland said.

Sharon McCooey, senior director of international operations, said: "LinkedIn exists to help people find economic opportunity, so we are very excited about the chance to partner with Jobcare to help people across Ireland get into rewarding careers.

"With our EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in Dublin, we recognise that we have a great responsibility to be a positive part of this community, and our team are delighted to be able to support a cause that they are passionate about."

Jobcare will use the funding to help improve participants' digital skills, update their IT equipment and extend the organisation's reach to jobseekers outside of Dublin.

LinkedIn will also host workshops in its office for jobseekers and staff will attend the non-profit's career clinics.

Paul Mooney, chief executive of Jobcare, said: "While Ireland is in the midst of an economic recovery there are still many people dealing with unemployment or finding it hard to find work.

"The experience of unemployment can be devastating for individuals and their families, so we have dedicated ourselves over the past 20 years to help people get over their barriers to employment.

"We are extremely fortunate to have found a partner in LinkedIn, who can not only provide us with substantial financial support, but also help the modern jobseeker with the digital skills they require for today's workplace."