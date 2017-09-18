LinkedIn create 70 jobs in Dublin HQ
70 jobs are being created at LinkedIn's headquarters in Dublin.
The professional social network officially opened its new 17,650 metre premises at Wilton Place today.
It is the first time the company has built outside the USA, and is the result of an €85,000,000 investment.
Over the last seven years, the LinkedIn workforce in Dublin has grown from just three staff members to 1,200.
