Lidl to create 100 jobs as they get green light for new distribution centre in Kildare

Lidl have announced that they have been given planning permission for a new distribution centre in Co.Kildare.

Kildare County Council gave the go-ahead for the new distribution centre which will be located on the Naas Road in Newbridge, County Kildare

Alan Barry, Director of Property at Lidl said their existing Newbridge facility has been central to their operations in Ireland.

Mr Barry said: "We have rapidly expanded and now have over 150 stores in Ireland with ambitious plans to reach 200 in the next five years.

"At over 54,000 square metres the distribution hub will be one of the largest building projects in Ireland in 2018 and when complete, will employ a workforce of over 350, including 100 newly created positions.

"The development includes the construction of a significant stretch of new public road, which will form the first part of the long-awaited Newbridge bypass."

An artist's impression of the new Lidl warehouse in Co. Kildare.

The supermarket have out out tenders both the road works and the distribution facility and they hope the projects will start construction in April.