LG's new TV is so thin it might as well be wallpaper

LG announced a TV “as thin as wallpaper” and it’s one of the most eye-catching releases on show at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

The Signature OLED W is only 2.57mm thick – yes, we did mean millimetres.

(LG)

The super-thin television attaches to walls using magnetic brackets, to give the illusion it is mounted into the wall.

LG said the incredible new design is called the W because it is as thin as wallpaper and when on the wall looks almost like a window.

(LG/PA Wire)

The TV comes in 77in and 65in sizes and is one of five different models LG have in their TV lineup. All of their LG OLED TVs also incorporate Dolby Atmos surround sound – the first TVs to do so – a system which is specialised to add depth to the sound of your films.

“With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos integrated into our newest OLED products, viewers can recapture the magic of the cinema and experience their favourite movies with their original clarity, depth and imagination intact,” said LG’s head of product marketing Tim Alessi.

(John Locher/AP)

The Las Vegas Convention Centre will open its doors to the public on Thursday, when more than 170,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event – and LG’s addition will be sure to attract as much attention as it has from journalists at the new conferences.

(John Locher/AP)

LG’s competitors Sony are also introducing their latest generation of Bravia televisions at the event. Some of these contain a new technology called Acoustic Sound, which uses vibrations through the screen to emit sound without the need for any additional speakers.