LG's levitating speaker is the coolest thing you'll see today

LG has shown off a striking levitating wireless speaker to be unveiled fully at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017, early in January.

The stunning design, which sees a turbine blade-inspired omnidirectional speaker hovering above a “Levitation Station” thanks to powerful electromagnets, offers 10 hours of listening without charge and, perhaps most importantly, looks really cool.

This is the future, people.

(LG)

Once the PJ9 wireless speaker runs out of charge it will automatically descend – like a spaceship touching down on the Moon – to the Levitation Station, with no impact on playback other than looking way less impressive, let’s be honest.

The Station, which provides the speaker’s bass through a subwoofer embedded inside, charges the previously floating device wirelessly and without any intervention from the user.

And other than just looking generally cool LG also promises deep bass, with flush mid-range tones and crisp highs, while also allowing two Bluetooth connections at any one time. The PJ9 is also optimised for use outdoors.

CES isn’t even here yet and it’s getting us all excited.