LG just put Amazon’s Alexa in your next fridge

LG has unveiled a new smart fridge that users can control with their voice thanks to the integration of Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant.

The technology normally found within the Amazon Echo speaker hub has been added to the Korean tech giant’s new InstaView fridge, which also comes with a 29-inch full HD touchscreen display on the door and built-in camera for scanning and checking the food being stored.

The InstaView fridge (LG)

Users can ask Alexa to add items to their shopping list, check the weather and set cooking timers via the fridge, which will also send notifications and images to an owner’s smartphone for food shopping planning.

The smart fridge also has LG’s WebOS software built in – normally saved for its TVs – that enables users to use the touchscreen to leave virtual notes, lists and memos for other family members.

But this was just the headline of an LG press conference ahead of the opening of CES on Thursday.

The InstaView fridge (LG)

LG also revealed a series of new robots it plans to bring to homes and public spaces.

The firm’s Hub Robot also uses Amazon’s Alexa voice controls and connects to other smart appliances around the house, enabling it to set the heating and control the oven and music speakers among other tasks.

The Hub robot (LG)

The Hub can move and swivel in place while showing an array of emotions on its built-in display.

An Airport Guide Robot that can scan a passenger’s plane ticket and give them airport information and directions to their gate was also demoed on stage.

The Signature OLED W TV (LG)

LG also used its event to introduce its new flagship TV, the Signature OLED W, which is only 2.57mm in thickness and must be mounted to the wall with magnetic brackets.

LG says the result is the impression the TV is either levitating or is built into the wall and looks like a window, which it said partly inspired the “W” name.