Less than one month until abolition of EU mobile phone roaming charges

There is just under one month to go to the abolition of EU mobile phone roaming charges.

On June 15 Irish people will be able to phone home from another EU State for the price of a local call here.

Ruth Deasy is Head of Press at the EU office in Dublin.

She says Irish mobile phone owners should check the terms of their contracts in the coming weeks.

"Data roaming is subject to exceptional fair use limitations which will depend on your contract.

"We know that some people have had letters from their suppliers indicating all kinds of price increases from June 15.

"If they have any misgivings about what is being asked they should contact ComReg and the Commission is certainly keeping an eye on the rollout of the scheme," she said.