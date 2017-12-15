Latest: Recognition of pilot unions 'an evolution of business model' - Ryanair CEO

Update 11.54am: Planned Christmas strikes by Ryanair pilots could be called off after the airline said it would officially recognise unions.

The Irish Airline Pilots Association says it's considering correspondence from Ryanair after its dramatic U-turn this morning.

Pilots at Cork, Shannon and Dublin Airports were planning to walk off the job next Wednesday in a row over negotiating rights.

Speaking to the BBC, Ryanair CEO Peter Bellew says the move is an "evolution of the business model"

"We see the value right across our network of aviation professionals. They have requested this form of collectve bargaining and we have agreed to it because we feel the time is right.

"It is an evolution of the business model effectively."

Update - 8.17am: Ryanair set to recognise pilot unions for first time in order to avoid Christmas strikes

Ryanair has agreed to recognise pilot unions to avoid widespread customer disruptions over Christmas period.

The airline has called for the planned strike action to halt and it has written to the pilot unions in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal to invite them to talks to recognise the unions.

Ryanair said they will recognise them "as long as they establish Committees of Ryanair pilots to deal with Ryanair issues, as Ryanair will not engage with pilots who fly for competitor airlines in Ireland or elsewhere".

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said: "Christmas flights are very important to our customers and we wish to remove any worry or concern that they may be disrupted by pilot industrial action next week.

"If the best way to achieve this is to talk to our pilots through a recognised union process, then we are prepared to do so, and we have written today to these unions inviting them to talks to recognise them and calling on them to cancel the threatened industrial action planned for Christmas week.

"Recognising unions will be a significant change for Ryanair, but we have delivered radical change before, most recently when we launched Ryanair Labs and our highly successful Always Getting Better customer improvement programme in 2013.

"Putting the needs of our customers first, and avoiding disruption to their Christmas flights, is the reason why we will now deal with our pilots through recognised national union structures and we hope and expect that these structures can and will be agreed with our pilots early in the New Year."

6.28am: Ryanair may draft in European crews to cover strike by Irish pilots

It has been reported Ryanair may hire planes and draft in European crews to staff flights impacted by next week's strike.

Pilots based in Cork, Dublin and Shannon plan to walk off the job next Wednesday in the row over collective bargaining rights.

The airline will be giving passengers just two days notice, when it publishes a list of affected flights on Monday.

The Irish Times reports Ryanair's back-up plans to cover routes may include using captains-in-training.