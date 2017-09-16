Latest: Regulator outlines how some Ryanair passengers can get compensation due to cancellations

Update - 1.13pm: The Commission for Aviation Regulation has said some passengers who have had their flights cancelled by Ryanair may be entitled to compensation, "depending on the notice period" given by the airline.

The commission has issued a statement outlining the rights of passengers affected by Ryanair cancellations.

It said: "If you have been affected by the Ryanair programme of flight cancellations you are entitled to a choice of refund or rerouting. Compensation may also be payable depending on the notice period Ryanair has given you.

"Passengers who remain unclear about their entitlements, or who have further queries, should contact the Commission's office at info@aviationreg.ie or on 1890 787 787 or + 353 1 6611700."

More information on your rights as a passenger when your flight is cancelled is available here, but the rules for compensation are outlined on their website as below.

Compensation in the event of a cancellation depends on the distance of the flight and the reason for the cancellation.

If an airline can prove that the cancellation was caused by an extraordinary circumstance which could not have been avoided even if all reasonable measures were taken no compensation is payable.

As previously stated, the distance of a flight determines the amount of compensation due.

If the flight distance is: 1500km or less the amount payable is €250

1500km – 3500km and all EU flights over 3500km the amount payable is €400

3500km or more the amount payable is €600.

If an airline can offer rerouting to the final destination that does not exceed: two hours for flights of less than 1500km;

three hours for flights between 1500km and 3500km; and

four hours for flights over 3500km

the compensation will be reduced by 50%.

Their website concludes: "It is very important to note that compensation is distinct from and separate to the notion of reimbursement of expenses and/ or the refund of the cost of an unused flight ticket."

Update - 11.49am: The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has condemned the cancellation of flights by Ryanair at short notice.

The airline is cancelling up to 50 flights every day for the next six weeks.

They say it is because it has to allow staff to take a backlog of leave by the end of the year.

Cormac Meehan, President of the ITAA, said: "Given the dominant position of Ryanair in the Irish aviation market place, this action has caused severe problems for thousands of travellers travelling to and from Ireland.

"For many, holiday plans have been ruined by this action where the option to change holiday accommodation is not possible or can only be done at a significant cost.

“Ryanair’s actions will also have a considerable impact on route schedules internationally where many travellers are dependent on their Ryanair flight to connect to onward international flights."

The association has called on Ryanair to immediately publish a full list of all flights they intend to cancel.

Mr Meehan said: "The uncertainty of their actions is causing great unease amongst intending travellers.

"The ITAA condemn this action at such short notice. Ryanair have shown utter disdain on the consumer. We look forward to the response from the Commission for Aviation Regulation."

Earlier: The travel plans of hundreds of Irish passengers have been hit by the cancellation of an estimated 2,000 Ryanair flights.

The airline is cancelling up to 50 flights every day for the next six weeks.

They say it is because it has to allow staff to take a backlog of leave by the end of the year.

The budget airline also blamed Air Traffic Control restrictions, and is trying to restore its punctuality record.

Ryanair says it only affects 2% of its schedule.

They have urged customers to check their emails for information regarding cancelled flights.

They issued a statement saying: "Flights are operating as scheduled unless an email confirming a cancellation has been received. We advise customers to check the email address used to make their booking.

"Cancellation notices for flights cancelled up to and including Wednesday 20 Sept have been sent to affected customers and we will continue to send regular updates."

However, passengers have taken to social media to express their anger, with some of them left stranded abroad.

. @ryanair just cancelled flight to Dinard on Sun by email. No explanation. No telephone service. No live chat. Seriously ? — lyn robinson (@lynrobinson) September 15, 2017

Thanks @Ryanair for leaving people in their shit and asking extra cost to change the flight you cancelled! 👍🏻 — Sofie 🐢🍻 (@SofieRmls) September 15, 2017

FLIGHT HOME CANCELLED. I guess I live in Poland now.. thank you @Ryanair NOT — Catherine (@clallison1) September 15, 2017

I will never book flights with @Ryanair again. Cancelled our flight home with no alternative. Left to our own devices. — Neil Johnson (@neil66johnson) September 15, 2017

Terrible service @Ryanair cancelled our flight wouldn't pay for any losses in new flight and accommodation avoid this company at all costs!😡 — Jodie thomas (@Jodieth08165250) September 15, 2017