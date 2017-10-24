Lack of tech at secondary school hurting Ireland's workforce
The lack of tech education at secondary school level is hurting Ireland's future workforce, according to a global innovation expert.
Martin Curley, Chair of the EU Open Innovation and Stategy Policy Group, has identified the omission of such subjects as a "big gap" going into the future.
Speaking ahead of a conference in Croke Park today, Mr. Curley says our education system must reflect the skills "needed to succeed in a knowledge-based economy."
The IRDG conference will see three hundred businesses across a number of sectors come together to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by today's business leaders.
