Lack of tech at secondary school hurting Ireland's workforce

The lack of tech education at secondary school level is hurting Ireland's future workforce, according to a global innovation expert.

Martin Curley, Chair of the EU Open Innovation and Stategy Policy Group, has identified the omission of such subjects as a "big gap" going into the future.

Speaking ahead of a conference in Croke Park today, Mr. Curley says our education system must reflect the skills "needed to succeed in a knowledge-based economy."

The IRDG conference will see three hundred businesses across a number of sectors come together to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by today's business leaders.