Kildare Village gets permission for major extension

Planning permission has been granted for a new extension to the Kildare Village shopping outlet.

It will see the development of 2.47 hectares which will mean an extension of 6,212 square metres of floor area to the development.

The addition will be one and two-storey buildings directly adjoining the existing complex.

This will be made up of a number of restaurant/café units, several retail outlet units as well as public toilets and ATMs.

To facilitate the changes, three existing outlet units and one restaurant/café unit will be demolished.

A spokesperson says as it is still in the planning process, they cannot comment on brands that may come to the new units.

Kildare County Council has also given the go-ahead to add an extra 460 car parking spaces over two levels.

Kildare Village is home to more than 95 shops of Irish and international fashion and lifestyle brands.

The outdoor shopping centre opened back in 2007.