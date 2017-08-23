Just one in 10 have 'dream job', survey finds

Just one in 10 Irish workers say they are in their "dream job".

A survey has found that for 88% of us, our work life is less than perfect.

A majority say they would move abroad or take a pay cut to get the perfect position.

Two thirds would skip a family wedding or a funeral to land the job they have always wanted.

The poll was conducted for Matrix Recruitment.

Regional recruitment manager with Matrix Joanne Foley said some people were in their dream job without even realising it.

She said: "If you enjoy doing your job and get great satisfaction and you're well paid and surrounded by great people, maybe that is a dream job. That's not a bad position to be in."