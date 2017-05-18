Jobs expo for prisoners in Dublin

A jobs expo for prisoners will take place in Dublin today.

It will be launched by the Minister for State David Stanton and will aim to give jobs and opportunities for ex-inmates.

Yesterday, it was revealed the number of people in jail across Ireland had dropped.

Paddy Richardson is CEO of Iasco and outlines what will be taking place.

"For the first time we're bringing in employers who are interested in employing prisoners, into the prison itself.

"Normally it's the other way around, where we wait for people to be released and then we get them out and try to get employment for them, but we did feel that it was necessary to give employers an opportunity to look at the talent pool of people within the prison," he said.