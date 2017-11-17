Jobs boost across the country in tech, retail

by Pádraig Hoare

Hundreds of new jobs have been announced by a number of firms across the country, including 200 in a €41m investment for Drogheda.

Silicon Valley-founded global payments company YapStone said it would create 200 tech jobs at its international headquarters in Drogheda, where it employs 125.

YapStone, which first established in Ireland in 2012, said the depth of talent was a primary reason for its latest investment, adding recruitment would begin in the new year for the 200 new roles in engineering and technology.

Co-founder and chief executive Tom Villante said: “Partnering with the Irish Government is one of the best decisions our leadership team has made...it was a natural decision for us to expand our investment in Irish talent into technology.”

In Cork, outsourcing sales firm Zevas Communications said it would hire 50 people immediately after securing two new contracts with international global digital technology companies.

Zevas’ chief operating officer John O’Sullivan said securing the contracts were testament to Cork’s positioning itself in digital innovation. The jobs will be in telesales with the majority being English speaking, but native Dutch and German speakers will also be hired. Zevas counts Google, Twitter, PayPal and UberEATS among its clients.

Independent pharmacy chain CarePlus announced plans to create 70 new jobs through 12 pharmacies it is adding to the franchise. The new pharmacies will open in Dublin, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary in the coming months, CarePlus said.

The firm said the additional pharmacies brought the number across Ireland to 51, and that it wanted to create as many as 500 jobs.

Entrepreneurs at Synergy Innovation Centre in IT Tallaght said they were targeting over €4m in follow-on investment and an additional 50 jobs. The new jobs are expected over the next 12 to 18 months, with more in the pipeline over the next three years, the centre said.

Aldi said 20 jobs have been added to its new store in Trim, Co Meath, while SuperValu has created 10 at its new store in Tower, Co Cork.