Jaguar Land Rover to set up near Shannon Airport creating 150 jobs

A new software engineering centre is set to bring 150 new jobs to the west of Ireland.

It is after Jaguar Land Rover confirmed plans to set up in the Shannon Free Zone, based beside Shannon Airport.

The jobs will be in the engineering sector.

Ray O'Driscoll, Managing Director of Commercial Properties in Shannon Group, said: "It's a significant coup for that region, we are looking at very high-end jobs here in software and electronic engineering.

"These teams will be focused on driverless cars and electrical car technology. It's the future of the motor industry and it's a great win for the mid-west."

