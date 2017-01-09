It might not be too late to get a free Windows 10 upgrade on your PC after all

Many believed that the end of the general free period to download the first major upgrade Windows 10 ended last year, but that seems not to be the case.

Microsoft announced last year that existing PC users could upgrade for free if they did so by the beginning of August 2016 or risk having to pay £99.99 for the standard version and £189.99 for Windows 10 Pro.

However, according to Gadgets 360, there is a way to still get it for free.

(John Stillwell/PA)

Providing you already have Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 already downloaded on your PC, here’s how you can upgrade… oh, and make sure you save anything important before you start.

1. Open the download page and click ‘Download tool now’.

2. Once complete, double-click the downloaded file.

3. Click ‘Accept’ at the Terms and Conditions.

4. Click ‘Upgrade this PC now’ to upgrade, and wait until the Windows 10 download is complete.

5. After the download is complete, the tool should automatically verify the download.

6. After this, the tool should automatically begin creating Windows 10 media.

7. You’ll be asked to check some license terms, click ‘Accept’.

8. The tool will download updates, and then will tell you that it’s ready to install Windows 10.

9. Click ‘Install’ and then wait…

10. Tada! You have Windows 10!

The process will take about an hour to complete.

Got all of that? Good.