Is this the first image of Samsung's Galaxy S8?

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone – expected to be the Galaxy S8 – is due to be announced at some point in the first quarter of this year.

Unless it happens at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona at the end of February, some reports have claimed Samsung will wait a little longer this year in order to get things just right after the Note7 crisis of last year.

And as we move closer to any potential unveiling, the first images of the device may have found their way online.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S8, launching March 29 https://t.co/lQZ0K0q2MA pic.twitter.com/dlusRMX4YH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2017

Posted by usually reliable leaker Evan Blass, the most notable aspect of the image is the lack of a physical home button, with the screen filling the front of the phone.

This would be a big departure for Samsung, and if true could well spark a rush among other manufacturers to stay with the trend and do something similar.

(Laura Lean/PA)

Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 late last year and several other smartphones have since followed suit, though it is noticeably present on these supposed images of the S8.

Blass’s tweet also includes a launch date of March 29, which if true could still mean an initial unveiling at MWC as is tradition.

The wait is very much on.