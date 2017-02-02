Is Bill Gates on his way to becoming the world's first trillionaire?

A new report from Oxfam has suggested that we could get our first trillionaire in the next 25 years.

So who could be the first to the title? Well, the world’s current richest man Bill Gates could be well on his way thanks to the exponential growth of wealth.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

In Oxfam’s calculations, researchers applied the average rate of monetary growth for the ultra-rich – 11% per year since 2009 – to Gates’ current levels of wealth.

Gates’ wealth has risen by 50%, or by $25 billion, to $75 billion since he left Microsoft in 2006, “despite his commendable attempts to give it away through his Foundation“, according to the study.

So if his investments continue to do as well as they have been doing, then the 61-year-old could well become the world’s first trillionaire at the age of 86.

The report said: “In such an environment, if you are already rich you have to try hard not to keep getting a lot richer.”

(Nick Ansell/PA)

The report set out to highlight the inequality of wealth across the world, adding: “As growth benefits the richest, the rest of society – especially the poorest – suffers.”

The eight men below own the same wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity:

1. Bill Gates: America founder of Microsoft (net worth $75 billion)

2. Amancio Ortega: Spanish founder of Inditex which owns the Zara fashion chain (net worth $67 billion)

3. Warren Buffett: American CEO and largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway (net worth $60.8 billion)

4. Carlos Slim Helu: Mexican owner of Grupo Carso (net worth: $50 billion)

5. Jeff Bezos: American founder, chairman and chief executive of Amazon (net worth: $45.2 billion)

6. Mark Zuckerberg: American chairman, chief executive officer, and co-founder of Facebook (net worth $44.6 billion)

7. Larry Ellison: American co-founder and CEO of Oracle (net worth $43.6 billion)

8. Michael Bloomberg: American founder, owner and CEO of Bloomberg LP (net worth: $40 billion)