Is Adoptly the worst Kickstarter idea of all time or just a parody of start-ups?

Start-ups are strange beasts – quick to rise and fall, with those that don’t make it often built on fanciful ideas or attempting to solve problems that just didn’t exist in the first place.

The cut-throat and wacky world of start-ups and the people involved in them is brilliantly summed up in TV comedy Silicon Valley, where a group of developers attempt to navigate ruthless venture capitalists, tech CEOs and the disconnected-from-reality world that is the San Francisco Bay Area and its hub of tech firms.

But start-ups can often grab your attention with their ideas – for good and bad – and new Kickstarter campaign Adoptly is one such idea.

In short, what Adoptly claims to be is a ‘Tinder for adoption’ app, where prospective parents can swipe to like adoptable children.

It is at best a distasteful idea, at worst one that lacks any appreciation for the delicate process around adopting a child, and could be used to serve as further evidence of the disconnection Silicon Valley as a region has been perceived to have with the outside world.

But, is Adoptly even worthy of such analysis? Is it even real?

While the idea it promotes is outlandish – the majority of other start-ups could also be given the same description – the presentation of Adoptly more acutely raises eyebrows, as does the people behind the company.

The promotional video looks and feels incredibly satirical – the sort of thing that would be used as a comedy sketch mocking start-up culture. The language used is also cliche-laden and loaded with phrases such as “seamless, app-based platform” that epitomise the vague, blue-sky speech of the most common tech world-related jokes.

The firm’s website also contains no concrete links to adoption organisations or other authorities the company is partnering with on the app.

What’s more is that none of the company’s named team members appear to have any public social media presence, and while the company itself does have a Twitter account, it is inactive, following no-one and having only three followers.

In the US, The Verge reported that it managed to speak to one of the co-founders, Alex Nawrocki, who reiterated the app was real and that Adoptly was “not trying to gamify or make fun of this experience”, but rather a more modern, millennial-friendly approach to the process of adoption.

Many others, both inside and out of the tech community also appear divided on the status of Adoptly, with some reporting alarm at the idea itself and others questioning whether or not the campaign was some sort of satire aimed at the start-up community.

@MarcoSuarez That Adoptly thing...honestly...that's a spoof right? Right? — Maria Frey (@mariafrey) January 20, 2017

Whichever it is, Adoptly still has a very real Kickstarter page on which users can back the app. However it seems unlikely to reach its $150,000 having raised only $4,000 in its first week or so online.

But the success or failure of Adoptly’s Kickstarter campaign is not what defines it, but rather that it exists without being immediately dismissed as a far-fetched idea, and how much that says about some of the wild ideas that can become reality in the Silicon Valley.