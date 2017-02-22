Iron bar found after Fermoy station killing

STAFF at the Amber Station in Fermoy were preparing to close up for the night when a vicious attack left one man dead and another injured last night.

The man who died in the horror assault was a Polish native who had been living in the area.

He and another man, not known to the deceased, were attacked by two others, believed to be truck drivers, at the filling station on Pike Road in the town shortly after 10.30pm.

The men were armed with iron bars. It's understood that gardaí recovered an iron bar this morning, thought to have been used in the attack.

The incident took place as up to 20 truckers were parked in the stop for the night.

One of the truckers is believed to have raised the alarm.

However, when emergency services got to the scene, it was too late to save one of the victims. He was pronounced dead by medics.

The other man was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were arrested at the scene, one a Slovakian native and another a Polish man.

One was being held at Fermoy garda station this morning. The second man was being questioned in mallow.

A post-mortem examination was being held today at the morgue in CUH. That will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardai at the scene where the body of a man was found on the outskirts on Fermoy. Picture: Denis Minihane.

This morning, the truckers parked there overnight could not leave as the scene of the attack remained sealed off while gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

The truckers were being catered for by staff at the adjacent Amber filling station and shop.

Owner Dave Ryan said it was a shocking incident and that staff were just closing the shop last night when they heard about the vicious incident. The garage shop remained opened to the public today.