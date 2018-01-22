Irish students spend more than what they earn every month; 40% of income goes on accommodation

Irish students are spending more than they are earning every month, with 40% of their income going on accommodation.

According to a new report, over a third of Irish students say they are struggling financially, with 27% of full time students working throughout the college year.

President of the Union of Students in Ireland Michael Kerrigan says something needs to be done.

He said: "We have the second highest third level fees in Europe, we have student grants that were cut repeatedly at the start of this decade and these changes have never really been reversed.

"Aswell as the massive cost of going to college (€12,500 a year), the extortionate price that students are being charged for accommodation is leading to these problems."

File image.

- Digital Desk