Irish Stock Exchange top-placed Irish SME workplace in EU awards

The Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) is the top-placed Irish SME workplace at the Great Place to Work European Awards 2017.

It was also ranked among the top five financial services workplaces in Europe for a third consecutive year.

Placed 21st among its European SME peers, the ISE was among five Irish indigenous companies recognised.

Irish companies Version 1 and Workday were recognised as among the best large workplaces and Promed and Radio Systems Petsafe Europe were recognised in the best workplaces with under 50 employees category.

Deirdre Somers, the ISE’s CEO, said: "Being recognised as a great workplace in Europe is a real achievement for our amazing professional team. Our people are central to our success and have made the ISE a great business and a great place to work.

"We are very proud to be one of five Irish companies to be placed and delighted to see Ireland performing so strongly at these prestigious European awards."

The Great Place to Work European Awards 2017 ceremony took place in Paris yesterday. The 125 Best Workplaces in Europe (which includes 30 multinationals) were identified from the 2,250 companies which participated at a national level in the 19 European countries where Great Place to Work is represented.