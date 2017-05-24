Irish software firm announces jobs for Dublin and Galway in doubling of global workforce

Irish travel software company, OpenJaw Technologies, is to double its global workforce from 230 to 450 employees in the next three years.

The wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm, TravelSky, said at least 50 of the jobs will be created at the company’s offices in Dublin and Galway.

OpenJaw delivers eCommerce Technology to the world’s leading travel brands, including British Airways, Iberia, Cathay Pacific, Hainan Airlines, Four Seasons Hotels, Avis Budget Europe and Air Miles.

The company is headquartered in Dublin on Ormond Quay and, following its acquisition by TravelSky last year, it became the only travel tech company to gain access to the Chinese market.

The company services its global customer base from regional offices in Galway, Krakow, Madrid and Hong Kong. A major R&D Centre in Dalian, China will begin operations in June of this year.

Kieron Branagan, CEO, OpenJaw Technologies, said: "Our intention to expand our workforce globally, is directly linked to the tremendous growth we are experiencing in Asia, especially in the domestic Chinese market.

"Our relationship with TravelSky has given us proprietary access to the Chinese market and we’re already live with four Chinese carriers and we have another four in development.

"Ireland is a great location from which to attract key talent into our business. As part of this recruitment campaign, we are looking for a wide range of talent including; travel tech specialists and software engineers."

Speaking at the announcement, Martin Shanahan, Chief Executive of IDA Ireland, said: "The decision by OpenJaw to expand here in Ireland and internationally, is a major endorsement of Ireland as a leading location for global software companies. OpenJaw will act as a reference company of IDA Ireland when encouraging Chinese FDI into Ireland."