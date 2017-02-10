Irish people 'best in Europe' at getting best deal from energy suppliers

Irish people are among the best in Europe at switching energy supplier to get the best deal.

That's according to the Commission for Energy Regulation which found that despite this most customers are not on the best plan to suit their needs.

Its review of energy retail competition in Ireland also found that our gas costs are 8.5% below the EU average while electricity costs are 1.6% higher.

The CER is encouraging people to shop around to get the best value and ensure they practice energy conservation.

Laura Brien is the Director of Energy Markets: "There are a lot of Irish customers that are benefiting from shopping around, but at the same time there's over 80% of people every year that don't shop around and switch.

"So we think that there are benefits for people to be more active in the market, whether it's look at a better offer from their own supplier or look and see if there's a better supplier out there for them."