Irish Olympian teams up with Dublin bakers for healthy snack range

Dublin-based family bakers Brodericks Brothers have joined forces with world champion and three time Olympian Derval O'Rourke to launch a new healthy range of snacks.

Baking brothers Barry and Bernard started developing their new healthy range to meet a growing demand for indulgence with benefits. Derval has since joined the brothers to roll out the range.

The Brodericks’ range is called BC - ‘Before Cake’ - and it includes three different flavours: apple and cinnamon, cocoa and hazelnut and a peanut bar, with several more in the pipeline. They are also working on an energy ball with Derval in the coming months.

“I am really delighted to be working with Barry and Bernard Broderick on this range," said Derval.

Bernard and Barry Broderick and Derval O'Rourke at Tallaght Athletics Stadium for the launch of their new healthy range of snacks.

"I am passionate about imparting the knowledge I have gained around nutrition and performance and the guys have taken it all on board and have included some really strong nutritional credentials in this range.

"I am looking forward to working with the team on our energy ball which we hope to launch later this year.”

Brodericks Brothers health bars have all natural ingredients, are high in protein and fibre, gluten and wheat free, with no added sugar and are low in calories.

"The Irish consumer is becoming increasingly health conscious and these products will allow them to maintain that ethos while enjoying a guilt free treat full of high quality ingredients,"said Bernard Broderick.

The range is on sale in Insomnia stores, selected Spar stores, independent retailers and online for €2.50.