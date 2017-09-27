Irish mortgage approvals up 25% since last year

Today’s mortgage approvals data for August show 25% annual growth.

A report released today by Davy Research shows ireland is close to a forecasted 30% growth in the mortgage market to €7.5bn in 2017.

New data from the Banking Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) show €842m of mortgage approvals in August.

Over the past 12 months Irish banks have approved €8.8bn of new mortgage loans.

The average mortgage approval to first-time buyers was €211,000 in August, up 11% on the year, suggesting leverage in the mortgage market is rising but still well below the 3.5x loan-to-income threshold set by the Central Bank.

BPFI data also show that the incomes of the median first-time buyer grew by 2.6% in the twelve months to Q2 2017.

The latest CSO data show that Irish house price inflation is now running at 12%. The mortgage market data show that growing leverage on mortgage loans is contributing to ‘double-digit’ house price growth.

Read the full report by Davy here: