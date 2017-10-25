Irish law firm promises 15 new jobs with Galway expansion

Corporate and commercial law firm LK Shields has announced its expansion into western Ireland with a new Galway office.

The new office is launching with five solicitors on the ground, with plans to expand to 15 over the next 18 months.

The company was founded nearly 30 years ago and is expanding into Galway following the recent commercial growth of the region and significant opportunities in the west, in particular in the booming technology and MedTech sectors.

"This is an exciting time for our firm and for our many clients based in the west. We see Galway and the western regions as an area of significant vitality and opportunity," said Michael Kavanagh, Chairman of LK Shields.

"Personally, as a proud Galwegian I am particularly pleased with this development and I firmly believe that this will help us more efficiently deliver market leading legal services nationwide."

To mark the occasion and to honour NUIG graduate and former Managing Partner Hugh Garvey, who passed away in 2016, LK Shields has announced an award in partnership with NUI Galway for the top student in Intellectual Property Law.

The firm aims to invest in the future of Galway and demonstrate its commitment to the region, and hopes that the new award will help foster the next generation of legal professionals.