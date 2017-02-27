Irish hotel occupancy rates 'highest in 11 years'

Irish hotel occupancy rates are at their highest level in 11 years, according to a new report.

New figures released by the Irish Hotel Federation, show the average national occupancy rate at 72% for last year.

The positive numbers are being attributed to a record year for overseas visitors to Ireland, at 8.8 million visits.

President of the IHF Joe Dolan said that while the outlook for the sector is good, Brexit poses some risks.

"We cannot be complacent, given all that," he said.

"We have some clouds, we have the uncertainty arising from Brexit and we're targeting higher value and higher spending markets to offset the potential downturn arising from Brexit.

"Brexit is the worry, because we really haven't seen the full impact of it yet."