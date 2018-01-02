Irish Ferries operator set to build largest cruise ferry in the world

The operator of Irish Ferries has announced a deal that will see it build the largest cruise ferry in the world.

Irish Continental Group will spend just over €165m to get the ferry for its Dublin to Holyhead route.

Side elevation of the proposed new cruise ferry commissioned by Irish Continental Group which is scheduled for delivery before Mid-2020 for operation on routes between Dublin and Holyhead.

The firm says upon completion, it will be the largest cruise ferry in the world in terms of vehicle capacity, accommodating nearly 2,000 passengers and crew.

The ferry, which will effectively double freight capacity, is set to be delivered before the middle of 2020.

The cruise ferry is being built specifically for Irish Ferries Dublin – Holyhead services. It is expected to replace the schedule of the MV Ulysses, which in turn will replace the currently chartered vessel MV Epsilon in the fleet.

This will allow for the deployment of the W.B. Yeats (arriving Mid 2018) full-time on the direct Ireland – France route alongside the MV Oscar Wilde.

Referring to the announcement Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer, commented that;

“The construction of a cruise ferry of this size will offer both additional capacity and an enhanced experience for both our tourism and freight customers.

This infrastructural investment enhances “the bridge” to the UK & Continental Europe that is a vital part of the continued success of Ireland’s open economy.”