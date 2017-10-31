Irish fast-food chain Rockets to open in Germany

An Irish fast-food chain is to expand into the German market.

Global contract caterer Elior Group has signed a franchise deal to bring Rocket’s to Germany.

Rocket Restaurants has been trading in the Republic and the North since 1989.

Areas has signed a license agreement with the Irish restaurant company Rocket Restaurants Limited.

The deal represents a significant step for Rocket Restaurants' expansion plans.

"We are thrilled to have secured a reliable partner to launch the very successful Rocket’s concept into the German market," said Niall Fortune, Managing Director of Rocket Restaurants.

"We are convinced that Areas is the ideal partner to establish Rocket’s on a long-term and sustainable basis in Germany."

As part of the exclusive agreement Areas and Rocket Restaurants have begun identifying suitable flagship locations at transport hubs as well as premises at shopping centres across Germany to launch the brand.

The successful Irish concept has proven hugely successful in Ireland for many years.

"We are delighted that Rocket Restaurants has chosen Areas as their managing partner for Germany," said André Laroche, CEO Elior Deutschland.

"Rocket’s is an urban, premium-burger brand and suitable for locations at shopping centres, train stations and airports. We are certain that the Rocket’s brand will take the highly-competitive German market by storm."