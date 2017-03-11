Irish Exporters' Association urges companies to check what impact Brexit will have on them

With Brexit looming, a survey has found that only about a third of Irish exporting companies have explored what impact it will have on them.

The Irish Exporters' Association is urging companies to check out issues that might affect their business, like tariffs and currency fluctuations.

The Association's Simon McKeever says we need to be prepared.

"We've been calling for many companies to do an impact assessment since the vote last year.

"Companies that aren't - they need to start looking at an impact assessment on their business in relation to Brexit."