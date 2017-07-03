Irish Exporters Association elects first female president

The Irish Exporters Association (IEA) has announced that Nicola Byrne has been elected president of the IEA.

Ms Byrne is the founder of 11890 Directory Inquiries, Cloud90, and RiskEye.

She will take over the IEA presidency from Paschal McCarthy who has served as IEA president since January 2016.

Nicola is the organisation’s first female president since its establishment in 1951.

Simon McKeever, Chief Executive, Irish Exporters Association commented: “It is with great significance that our first female President is Nicola Byrne.

"Nicola’s experience in founding and developing her own businesses puts her at the forefront of exporting and entrepreneurship. An insights Guru, Nicola has a wealth of international experience seizing business opportunities, overcoming barriers and developing contacts.

"Nicola’s dedication and support on the Council to date has been considerable and we look forward to working with her as she goes from strength to strength, shaping the organisation’s future in her Presidency," he said.

Nicola Byrne, President of the Irish Exporters Association commented: “Being President during this year of Brexit is challenging.

"The Association will need to offer our members and the Government our fullest support and best advice - as well as opening doors and minds among our clients and colleagues across Europe. This year, of all years, the Association must defend our country's economic life's blood," she said.