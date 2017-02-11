Irish entrepreneur Ciara Donlon announced as finalist for Cartier Women's Initiative Awards

Ciara Donlon of THEYA Healthcare has been announced as a finalist for the Cartier Women's Initiative Awards.

She is one of 18 finalists selected from almost 1,900 applications from over 120 countries.

The annual awards, established by Cartier, the INSEAD Business School and McKinsey & Company in 2006, aim to encourage more women to go into entrepreneurship by highlighting and rewarding female-led and socially responsible start-up companies.

The final is taking place in Singapore on April 12, 2017.

THEYA Healthcare is based in Dublin and it designs and manufactures post-surgery garments that promote healing and offer exceptional comfort and functionality.

The lingerie is created from a bamboo mix fabric, which is bacteriostatic, meaning when worn next to the skin it prevents the growth of the bacteria most commonly found in surgical site infections.