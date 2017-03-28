Irish employees want bosses to consider their health and wellbeing

Employers that offer health and wellbeing initiatives for their employees are likely to fare better when it comes to productivity levels as well as staff recruitment and retention, according to a survey of over 1000 employees.

Four out of five employees report a positive link between their health and wellbeing and their organisation’s productivity with 70% saying that employers should encourage them to be healthier.

62% are likely to stay longer with an employer that is interested in their wellbeing while almost half say that would consider leaving an employer who isn’t.

Wellbeing initiatives also feature strongly amongst employees preferred benefits when it comes to choosing an employer. These include:

The key benefits that are important to employees when selecting an employer are: Flexible working hours - 62%

Better holiday allowance - 59%

Training and development opportunities - 52%

Workplace wellbeing programmes and facilities including showers and bike racks - 38%.

All these benefits are more important now than a year ago. In contrast, the company car has fallen right out of favour with just 15% per cent saying it is important, compared to 27% just 12 months ago.

According to the research, 48% of Ireland’s employers are already trying to facilitate healthier lifestyles for their employees.

Approximately 11 million days are lost through absenteeism every year at a cost of €1.5bn to the Irish economy.

Presenteeism, meanwhile, where employees turn-up for work despite being ill or having health problems, is estimated to result in a loss of productivity that is on average 7.5 times greater than absenteeism.

Today, 25% of Ireland’s workforce reach the recommended level of over 150 minutes of moderate physical activity every week.

"As a nation, we all know that we need to get healthier. There is no better place to start than in the workplace, where we spend so much of our time," said Danny McCoy, CEO, Ibec.

"We're encouraging organisations across the length and breadth of the country to mark Friday, 31st March with some healthy and fun workplace initiatives. No matter how big or small the event, a fitness class, a cookery demo, a lunchtime walk, or a health check for example, the important thing is that it gets employees thinking about their health.”