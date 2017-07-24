Irish builders set to deliver 3,000 extra hotel bedrooms by 2020

The Irish construction industry is set to deliver a number of key hotel development projects over the next three years, paving the way for a significant tourist influx and boost to the economy.

In the month of May, Ireland welcomed over 900,000 tourists, an increase of 7% over the same period in 2016.

In 2016, tourism in Ireland brought in a revenue of €4.7bn, a 10% increase on 2015 and the demand for competitively priced hotel bedrooms is on a rise as a result.

According to Construction Information Services (CIS), Dublin's hotel stock will rise by an additional 3,000 hotel bedrooms by 2020, a 15% increase of the total current stock.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has welcomed these CIS figures.

"This anticipated upturn in hotel development will lead to significant demand for specialist fit-out package subcontractors," said CIF director for specialist contracting, Sean Downey.

"Ireland's construction industry has a great track record in delivering a superb standard of hotel and dining accommodation that is best in class.

"We would expect that in the initial stages there will be demand for the groundworks and structural subcontractors with phased demand for finishing trades as developments move through to completion.

"Hotels typically demand a high level of specification, so subcontractors with specialist skills and experience in delivery of a quality product will be most in demand.

"Perhaps the greatest opportunity with such a positive demand forecast will be for those 'smart contractors' that can bring off-site and lean fabrication solutions forward to help the hotels advance in line with programme demands."