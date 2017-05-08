Irish aviation company announces 80 new jobs

An Irish aviation company has announced 80 new jobs for Dublin and Shannon.

They are looking for engineering staff, pilots and other aviation professionals.

Frank Collins - from CAE Parc Aviation says the jobs will be developed over the next three years - with 30 of the positions coming online this year.

"We've two sides to our business, one is our supply of pilots to airlines around the world and there's an increasing shortage that most airlines are starting to feel and thankfully they're turning to us to help supply and help sort their problems.

"On the other side of our business is the engineering side which is also growing very well.

"A large number of the jobs - Shannon would be on the engineering side, with some in Dublin and on the recruitment side most of our jobs will be in Dublin but some will be in Shannon as well," he said.