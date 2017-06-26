Irish airline to stop selling tickets because they do not have licence

An Irish airline has been forced to stop selling tickets for planned new routes because they do not have a licence.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation says Aer Southeast did not secure the required tour operator licence for services from Waterford to the UK.

The airline is assuring anyone who purchased tickets that their money is secure.

“We wish to firstly thank all those who have already booked flights with us to the UK and assure them that their money is secure,” said an Aer Southeast spokesperson.

“Secondly, we wish to assure them that we will be doing everything possible to ensure that we are in a position to begin our scheduled flights as already announced.

“We also hope to have our website booking facility restored in the coming days,” added the spokesperson.

The company also say they have now applied for the licence and hope to have the situation resolved shortly.

Flights to London, Manchester and Birmingham are due to begin next month.