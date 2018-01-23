Irish Airbnb hosts earned over €115m last year
23/01/2018 - 08:25:00Back to Business Home
Over €115m was earned by Airbnb hosts in Ireland last year.
The rental website says the number of guests grew by 63% to 1.2 million between November 2016 and November 2017.
The area with the highest number of properties on the site is Dublin, with around 8,500 homes available.
70% of hosts are renting out their primary home and earning around €3,500 per year.
It is estimated that Airbnb rentals generated €506m for local residents and businesses in Ireland.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here