Irish Airbnb hosts earned over €115m last year

Back to Business Home

Over €115m was earned by Airbnb hosts in Ireland last year.

The rental website says the number of guests grew by 63% to 1.2 million between November 2016 and November 2017.

The area with the highest number of properties on the site is Dublin, with around 8,500 homes available. 

70% of hosts are renting out their primary home and earning around €3,500 per year.

It is estimated that Airbnb rentals generated €506m for local residents and businesses in Ireland.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Airbnb, Ireland, Business

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets