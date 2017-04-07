Ireland's longest rope bridge opens today

A Kerry based entrepreneur has brought a little bit of Everest to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Ireland's longest rope bridge will open today at Kells Bay House and Gardens on the Ring of Kerry.

Billy Alexander is bringing the 112 foot long SkyWalk to the Skellig Coast after getting the idea while trekking across bridges in the Himalaya mountains in Nepal:

"Some are made by rope, some are actually made by bamboo, some are just pieces of wood. I always thought it was a real trial crossing over the river, a little bit of trepidation, a bit of fear in getting to the other side.

"I came back and made a couple of enquiries about installing one, that was about a year ago," he said.