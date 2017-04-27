Ireland's 10 biggest companies paying 37% of total corporation tax

Ireland's 10 biggest companies are paying 37% of the country's corporation tax.

That figure is a reduction compared to the previous year, when they were responsible for 41% of the total income.

The Revenue Commissioners' annual report today shows corporate tax income rose to €8.2bn last year.

Announcing the publication of Revenue’s Annual Report for 2016 today, chairman Niall Cody said: "Revenue collected €47.95bn for the Exchequer in 2016.

"Significant year-on-year increases were recorded in each of the main taxes. Taxes on income were up 4.5%, VAT up 4.2% and Corporation Tax up 7%."

As regards plans and challenges ahead, Mr Cody spoke about the expected significant impact on trading relationships arising from the UK exit from the EU, and said that Revenue will respond proactively to all challenges.

Mr Cody also announced that the deadline for the disclosure of foreign income and assets is being extended until next Thursday, 4 May at 5:30pm.

Regarding the final opportunity before new exchange of information rules vastly increase the data available to Revenue about taxpayers’ offshore interests, he said: “Any person or business affected is strongly advised to avail of this last opportunity to contact us and make a full disclosure, before we contact them.”