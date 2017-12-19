Ireland West Airport to receive €1.8m funding

Ireland West Airport is to receive funding of €1,868,439 under the Public Policy Remit Operational Expenditure Subvention (PPR-O) Scheme for 2017.

The programme provides for Exchequer support to contribute towards the operational costs associated with air traffic control, fire, safety and security at the airport.

Joe Kennedy, chairman of the airport, welcomed today’s announcement and acknowledged the support of Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD and Minister Michael Ring TD.

"2017 will see the airport have its busiest ever year with passenger numbers set to reach almost 750,000 and this year has also seen the airport embark on a major investment plan aimed at transforming the facility over the next three years with a planned €15m investment in new passenger facilities, terminal upgrades and infrastructural works across the airport facility and runway," he said.

"I would like to thank the Department of Transport, our local authority partners and our airport customers for their support in delivering these projects over the next three years.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Government on a long term commitment and investment to support the airport’s growth and development plans."