Ireland sees record-breaking year for air traffic
A record breaking 1,135,845 flights were handled in Ireland last year.
The Irish Aviation Authority says this is a 2.5% increase on 2016 figures.
The biggest increase was in flights between Europe and the US, which jumped 5% to over half a million.
Peter Kearney, Chief Executive Designate of the IAA, said: "Ireland as an island nation is hugely dependent upon aviation.
"Aviation has opened Ireland up to the world and management of air traffic growth is a key driver of our economy.
"The IAA have also commenced work on the building of a New Air Traffic Control Tower at Dublin Airport. The new tower will facilitate daa plans for a Northern parallel runway at Dublin and will be visible to all passengers travelling via Dublin from March 2018 onwards."
