Ireland looking to new overseas markets after Brexit, says Taoiseach

Brexit makes it more important for Ireland to develop new overseas markets, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

As the UK Government set out ideas for keeping customs checks to a minimum once the split from Europe kicks in, the Taoiseach is holding a second round of talks with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in as many months.

Mr Varadkar will be in Montreal and Toronto for three days from Sunday.

"In the context of Brexit, it is more important than ever that the Irish Government seeks to expand our markets overseas and strengthen our relationships with major trading partners," he said.

Mr Varadkar will also hold talks with political and business leaders on investment, trade and tourism opportunities for Ireland.

He will also meet members of the Irish community and emigrant support services.

The visit begins with a bilateral meeting between the Taoiseach and Mr Trudeau in Montreal before both men attend the city's Pride parade.

Justin Trudeau and Leo Varadkar at their meeting in Dublin in June.

The talks take place ahead of the new the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) coming into effect on September 21.

The Taoiseach will also turn the sod on a new park in Toronto in memory of Dr George Robert Grasett, who tended to Irish famine victims on their arrival in Canada in the late 1840s.