Ireland is fastest growing economy in Europe once again

Ireland is once again Europe's fastest growing economy.

GDP growth rate is at 5% for 2017.

Consumer spending is to accelerate to 3.4% and house price inflation is up to 10% for this year.

Author of the report Conall MacCoille of Davy Research says Brexit is still putting Ireland at risk.

"That danger of a cliff-edge Brexit where WTO tariffs will be imposed is certainly still there.

"That would hit the economy in 2019 and that could lead to effectively, flat-growth or in a worse case scenario a recession," he said.