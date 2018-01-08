Ireland has made an exceptional recovery, according to business leaders

Business leaders say Ireland has made an exceptional recovery since the economic crisis.

IBEC’s Quarterly Economic Outlook forecasts growth of 4.2 percent this year, following expected growth of almost six percent for 2017.

Head of Tax and Fiscal Policy Gerard Brady says the biggest challenge ahead will be dealing with our own success.

"For example, building the houses we need is going to be difficult so part of what we’re saying is that we think you might need around 50,000 additional construction workers to meet the government’s targets by 2020.

"It’s going to be quite difficult to find those workers in a tight labour market so maintaining competitiveness and meeting the needs and expectations of the population is going to be the big challenge over the coming years.

"But it is a good challenge to have."

Digital desk
