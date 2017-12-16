Ireland gets credit rating boost from ratings agency Fitch
The Irish economy has been given a positive review from the international ratings agency Fitch.
It has upgraded Ireland’s debt rating from A to A+.
The agency says the upgrade is due to improvements in the state of our banks, and the falling national debt.
The National Treasury Management Agency has welcomed the decision.
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also welcomed the upgrade saying the it underscores the country’s continuing economic and financial improvements.
