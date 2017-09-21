Interim Project Eagle report submitted to Taoiseach

An interim report on Nama's Project Eagle has been submitted to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Cooke Commission of Investigation is looking into the controversy around the sale of Nama's property portfolio in Northern Ireland.

The report summarises the preparatory work completed by the Commission.

The Commission belives the final report should be completed by the end of June next year.

The massive collection of Northern Ireland property loans, taken over by Nama after the economic crash, was sold to US investment fund Cerberus in April 2014.

The deal was "seriously deficient", the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee concluded earlier this year after a long-running probe into aspects of the sale.

Agreeing terms of reference for an inquiry in May, the Cabinet said it would investigate whether the sale was appropriate, if the price paid was appropriate and whether there were any conflicts of interest among Nama's Northern Ireland advisers.