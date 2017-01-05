Intel held its entire CES press conference in virtual reality

Standing out at such a large show as CES is a very difficult thing to do, but holding your press conference in virtual reality is a very good way to grab some attention.

That’s exactly what Intel did ahead of the Las Vegas event, which naturally explored the ways the firm believes virtual reality is going to be used in the future.

Can't wait to share the future of VR tech at #Intel press conference. #CES2017 pic.twitter.com/EeRlw6ztdT — Brian Krzanich (@bkrunner) January 4, 2017

The Intel press conference is going to be in VR -- and there are barf bags #CES2017 pic.twitter.com/XNw2cPMJEY — James Martin (@Jamesco) January 4, 2017

An Oculus Rift headset was on every seat for those in attendance, and as a safety measure so was a sick bag, just in case the virtual world was too much for some.

Once under way, Intel boss Brian Krzanich led the audience through a series of new experiences Intel believes will change how we all use the technology.

(John Locher/AP)

One of which was a live sports event streamed in virtual reality for the first time – sitting court side at an NCAA basketball game using the firm’s VOKE VR technology. It’s been used by the NBA in the past for television coverage and 360 replays, but this is a huge step forward.

There was something of a landmark moment during the press conference too as the 250 people in the audience became the first to at the same time independently perform an industrial inspection of a building.

(John Locher/AP)

Using VR, a solar power plant in Moapa River Indian Reservation was inspected.

Not satisfied with these eye-catching experiences, Intel also announced plans to work with computer firm HypeVR to create content for Intel’s one-in-all wireless VR system, Project Alloy.

(John Locher/AP)

So while 2016 might have been all about the big three of HTC, Oculus and PlayStation, Intel appears to have its sights firmly set on being the big name in VR in 2017.